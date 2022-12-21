Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

CSQ stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

