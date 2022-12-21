Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
CSQ stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.89.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
