Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.77. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average is $238.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

