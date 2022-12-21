Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.84. 33,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

