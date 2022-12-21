Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Traeger worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 22.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Up 0.4 %

COOK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 148,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Traeger Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.