Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 2.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.74. 23,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

