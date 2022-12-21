Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

