Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 403,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,355,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

