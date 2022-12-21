Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $35.64. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

