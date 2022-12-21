Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $81.69. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $82.99, with a volume of 610 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.