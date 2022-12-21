Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

