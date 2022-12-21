Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.85 and last traded at C$32.96. Approximately 8,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$684.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.
Canadian General Investments Cuts Dividend
About Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
