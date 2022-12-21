Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.85 and last traded at C$32.96. Approximately 8,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$684.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments Cuts Dividend

About Canadian General Investments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.