Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Increased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 102.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,911 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

CP traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. 255,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,889. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

