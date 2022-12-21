Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $11,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

