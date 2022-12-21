Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.