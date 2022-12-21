Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 220 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
Visa stock opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average is $201.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
