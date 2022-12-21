Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 303 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 267,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

