Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.68 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.68 billion and $205.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.95 or 0.07216922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022013 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,497,055,891 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

