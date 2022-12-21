Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Mark Simari Acquires 200,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQGet Rating) insider Mark Simari purchased 200,000 shares of Careteq stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$13,400.00 ($8,993.29).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 9th, Mark Simari acquired 245,019 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,926.24 ($10,688.75).

Careteq Price Performance

Careteq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS)-based assistive living technology and services that focuses on meeting the needs in the health, aged, and home care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Careteq (ASX:CTQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Careteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Careteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.