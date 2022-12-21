Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 1.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.45 and last traded at $122.91. Approximately 744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZMWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($165.96) to €167.00 ($177.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.