CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after buying an additional 202,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

CarMax Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 57,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,402. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

