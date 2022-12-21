Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.