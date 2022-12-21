Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,490 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

