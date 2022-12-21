Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 875.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 148,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,226 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 439,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.