Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in GoodRx by 36.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $187,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in GoodRx by 763.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $2,578,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

