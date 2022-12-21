Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

