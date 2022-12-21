Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,412,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.