Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.