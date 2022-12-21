Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

