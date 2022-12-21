Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

