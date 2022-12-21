Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $580,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

MKL opened at $1,269.42 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,240.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

