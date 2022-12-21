Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NYSE:AA opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

