Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

