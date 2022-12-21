Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

