Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

