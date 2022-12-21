Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,372 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 36.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GoodRx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 0.4 %

GDRX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GoodRx

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.