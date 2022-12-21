Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

ORCL opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

