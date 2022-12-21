Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BSCV opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.26.

