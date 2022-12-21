Cartesi Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $66.74 million and $3.24 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $871.92 or 0.05171545 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00498042 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.24 or 0.29509227 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,894,466 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.