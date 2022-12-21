Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 5024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock worth $15,581,756. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

