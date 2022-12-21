Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,956 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.65% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $41,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 5.6 %
PK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,356. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.92.
Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
