CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 2.6%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 26,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,104,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
Separately, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
