Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cepton Trading Up 30.4 %

NASDAQ:CPTNW opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Cepton has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

