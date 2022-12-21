CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,092 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Twilio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 172.1% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 56.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 35.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 106,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $569,827. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.