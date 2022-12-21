CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

