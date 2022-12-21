CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 863 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Block Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,996,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,053,969. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

