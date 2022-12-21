CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 889 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

NYSE LLY traded up $9.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.18. 45,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.81 and its 200-day moving average is $329.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $350.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

