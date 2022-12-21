CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 9,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

