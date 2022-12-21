CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock worth $6,975,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 6,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,770. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $98.71.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

