CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.46. The company had a trading volume of 154,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

