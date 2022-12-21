CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after buying an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after purchasing an additional 639,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,447 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Yum China stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

